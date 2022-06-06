The Unlikely Star Of The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial Is Reportedly Doing Better Than Ever

Neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard emerged from their latest court brawl unscathed; however, the unlikely star of the trial is reportedly doing better than ever. Depp's legal team comprised a slew of high-profile and accomplished attorneys. Still, one of them stood out and really shined during proceedings. Camille Vasquez has been hailed as a rock star and internet celebrity by Depp supporters following her hard-nosed, thorough, and damning cross-examination of Heard.

According to TMZ, Vasquez was subjected to the full-on Hollywood A-lister treatment as she left her hotel in Virginia and headed to the airport to fly home. As she walked to her waiting car, the paparazzi were there firing off questions and snapping pics of Vasquez and her partner, Edward Owen. Even a fan was waiting patiently to get a selfie with her courtroom hero. And, apparently, it's not just Depp fans and the paparazzi who are interested in Vasquez.

The attorney has reportedly been deluged with "offers from Hollywood" and has legal firms from all across the U.S. battling to snap her up. "Talent agents are circling Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility," a source told the New York Post. They added that Vasquez scores even more plus-points because of her being "a woman of color."