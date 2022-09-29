Nicki Swift Asks: Which Celebrity Kid Do You Think Will Have The Most Successful Acting Career?
Celebrity kids have a sweeter deal than the rest of us. It pays to have an A-lister for a parent, as these Hollywood savants can guide their children's respective careers in the industry. Currently there's a new crop of superstars proving that some things (like acting) run into the family. Enter Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who broke out big in Season 3 of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever." "This is his first acting gig, but he just was great," the series' co-creator Lang Fisher told Entertainment Weekly. "He showed up like a real pro. He was really, really professional on set. He was just a joy to work with."
Others, like Maude Apatow and Maya Hawke, are more established than Deacon, with some TV blockbusters already under their designer belts. The daughter of Hollywood royalty Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya appeared as a flower child in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," via IMDb, but it's her work in "Stranger Things" that's really put her on the map. Likewise, Maude has been working in showbiz since she was a kid, being the daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. However, her work in the HBO hit series "Euphoria" launched her career, paving the way for her to pursue writing and directing.
Maya, Maude, and Deacon are just the beginning. With so many up-and-coming celebrity kids to watch, Nicki Swift asked readers who they think will have the most successful acting career.
Lily-Rose Depp wins over Nicki Swift readers
As it turns out, Nicki Swift readers favor Maya Hawke in a big way, with 24% of the 556 readers polled believing that she's poised to have a breakout career. The vote of confidence isn't surprising given her success as Robin Buckley in "Stranger Things," but according to Hawke, she was fortunate just to get the part. "Stranger Things is a hit, but it's a hit way outside of me," she told W in May 2021. "I got lucky enough to get boarded on a train that was already going to hit land."
However, Hawke didn't nab the top spot. That honor goes to Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of songstress Vanessa Paradis and actor Johnny Depp, who has made quite the name for herself (and amassed 29% of reader votes). With credits like "Voyager," "The King," and "Savage" to her name, it's clear Lily-Rose is much more than just a beauty and style icon. "I wanted to be a singer, but once I started acting, I felt so comfortable. Now all I want to do is act," she told Harper's Bazaar, speaking on her career.
Behind Lily-Rose and Hawke, Rob Lowe's son John Lowe nabbed 15% of the vote, apparently winning over fans with his role in Netflix's "Unstable," per Deadline. Deacon Phillippe scored with 12% of the vote, thanks to his killer charm in "Never Have I Ever." And nearly 10% of readers feel that Michael Sheen's daughter Lily Sheen is bound for success, while Maude Apatow rounded things out with 8% of the vote.