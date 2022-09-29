Nicki Swift Asks: Which Celebrity Kid Do You Think Will Have The Most Successful Acting Career?

Celebrity kids have a sweeter deal than the rest of us. It pays to have an A-lister for a parent, as these Hollywood savants can guide their children's respective careers in the industry. Currently there's a new crop of superstars proving that some things (like acting) run into the family. Enter Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who broke out big in Season 3 of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever." "This is his first acting gig, but he just was great," the series' co-creator Lang Fisher told Entertainment Weekly. "He showed up like a real pro. He was really, really professional on set. He was just a joy to work with."

Others, like Maude Apatow and Maya Hawke, are more established than Deacon, with some TV blockbusters already under their designer belts. The daughter of Hollywood royalty Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya appeared as a flower child in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," via IMDb, but it's her work in "Stranger Things" that's really put her on the map. Likewise, Maude has been working in showbiz since she was a kid, being the daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. However, her work in the HBO hit series "Euphoria" launched her career, paving the way for her to pursue writing and directing.

Maya, Maude, and Deacon are just the beginning. With so many up-and-coming celebrity kids to watch, Nicki Swift asked readers who they think will have the most successful acting career.