Kanye West's Approach To Peace With The Kardashians Is Raising Eyebrows

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, their ongoing issues with each other have made headlines frequently. When news broke that Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson, West took shots at the comedian and even threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's a**" in his rap song, per Page Six. However, in a confusing turn of events, in a now-deleted Instagram Post, West begged, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," Bustle reported.

Amid their drama, Kris Jenner tried to keep things amicable between Kardashian and West, per Us Weekly. "Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye," a source told the publication. "She always has and she's the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him." However, there seemed to be a crack in West and Jenner's relationship when he publicly accused the Kardashian matriarch of allowing her children to do "porn."

In another now-deleted post, West wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do ... Hollywood is a giant brothel ... Pornography destroyed my family I deal with addiction instagram promotes it," Newsweek reported. Now, West seems to have changed his tune again and is trying to make amends with the Kardashian/Jenner family.