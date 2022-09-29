Sarah Jessica Parker Raises Concern After Suddenly Leaving Event

In 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker reprised two of her most iconic roles. First, she returned to the screen as Carrie Bradshaw in the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That.." The show was renewed for a second season, which'll see the addition of a popular character. John Corbett lovers can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Carrie's beloved ex, Aidan Shaw, will now be a part of the series. Parker recently commented on his return, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Could be, could be. Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Fans are also gearing up for Parker's role as witch Sarah Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2," which also stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, per IMDb. "Hocus Pocus 2" is set to come out September 30 on Disney+. In the midst of all the excitement for the upcoming release, Parker is raising concern after dropping out of two important events, including one for the film. So, what exactly is going on with Parker?