Sarah Jessica Parker Raises Concern After Suddenly Leaving Event
In 2022, Sarah Jessica Parker reprised two of her most iconic roles. First, she returned to the screen as Carrie Bradshaw in the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That.." The show was renewed for a second season, which'll see the addition of a popular character. John Corbett lovers can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Carrie's beloved ex, Aidan Shaw, will now be a part of the series. Parker recently commented on his return, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Could be, could be. Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."
Fans are also gearing up for Parker's role as witch Sarah Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2," which also stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, per IMDb. "Hocus Pocus 2" is set to come out September 30 on Disney+. In the midst of all the excitement for the upcoming release, Parker is raising concern after dropping out of two important events, including one for the film. So, what exactly is going on with Parker?
Sarah Jessica Parker left an event due to a family emergency
Sarah Jessica Parker recently pulled out of a couple of events due to a family emergency, per Entertainment Tonight. On September 28, Parker missed the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala, where she was being honored. An insider told Page Six that she departed shortly after arriving. According to the outlet, there was an onstage announcement that Parker had a "sudden devastating family situation." Us Weekly reported that she is the vice chair of the NYCB Board of Directors and has participated in the Fall Fashion Gala from its start in 2012. On September 28, she backed out of the global virtual press conference for "Hocus Pocus 2."
Parker has been busy promoting "Hocus Pocus 2." On September 27, she attended the movie's New York City premiere alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha. She told Entertainment Tonight, "The easy part is just being back among this group, and getting to tell another chapter in the story, and working with Anne [Fletcher] and the great musical department, and getting to sing again and flying — flying, flying, flying, flying."