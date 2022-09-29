Kris Jenner Isn't Letting Fans Forget About Her Spicy Tattoo
Season 2 of "The Kardashians" has Kris Jenner showing off her wild side. The Hulu hit series premiered an all-new season on September 22 and, although fans are only two episodes in, there's already tons of drama unfolding. Jenner, in particular, has been placed is a difficult situation as she tries to console her daughter amid everything that was going on. Cameras were rolling when Khloé Kardashian got the news that her boyfriend and daughter's dad, Tristan Thompson, was expecting a baby with another woman, all while they were trying for baby No. 2. The NBA player welcomed his second son and third child in December 2021, according to Us Weekly.
However, the more shocking news came when Kardashian revealed she, too, was expecting another child via surrogate just months after Thompson's son was born. Despite public scrutiny, the reality star confessed she had no idea her partner was cheating and actually went through with the procedure only two weeks before finding out the devastating news. "I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she said on the show (via Complex). "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
As the season has progressed, the mood has lightened up a bit as Jenner continues to prove to fans just how iconic she truly is.
Kris Jenner has a 'tramp stamp'
On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner confessed on camera that she had an oddly placed tattoo after having a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. "In those days they called it a 'tramp stamp,' but I think I'm a little too mature for a tramp stamp, but I have one," she said (via Entertainment Tonight). During a game of "Never Have My Kids Ever" on "The Elle DeGeneres Show," Jenner admitted in 2021 to having a matching cross tattoo with her daughter Khloé Kardashian. When asked where the tattoo was located, she replied, "on my booty."
However, her tattoo isn't just a cross, but instead a heartwarming reminder of her youngest daughters after a very drunken night. According to Page Six, the media mogul added Kendall and Kylie's names on both sides of the cross during a 2008 episode of "Keeping Up with The Kardashians."
"My problem is, I have, like, 32 children, so how do you put everyone's name on your body? You don't," Jenner said (via Page Six). "You know what? I'm not so happy with the older kids right now, so Kendall and Kylie get names and Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé don't." Either way, it's pretty legendary to know Jenner likes to drink, have a good time — and immortalize those moments with special ink, too.