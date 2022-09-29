Kris Jenner Isn't Letting Fans Forget About Her Spicy Tattoo

Season 2 of "The Kardashians" has Kris Jenner showing off her wild side. The Hulu hit series premiered an all-new season on September 22 and, although fans are only two episodes in, there's already tons of drama unfolding. Jenner, in particular, has been placed is a difficult situation as she tries to console her daughter amid everything that was going on. Cameras were rolling when Khloé Kardashian got the news that her boyfriend and daughter's dad, Tristan Thompson, was expecting a baby with another woman, all while they were trying for baby No. 2. The NBA player welcomed his second son and third child in December 2021, according to Us Weekly.

However, the more shocking news came when Kardashian revealed she, too, was expecting another child via surrogate just months after Thompson's son was born. Despite public scrutiny, the reality star confessed she had no idea her partner was cheating and actually went through with the procedure only two weeks before finding out the devastating news. "I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she said on the show (via Complex). "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"

As the season has progressed, the mood has lightened up a bit as Jenner continues to prove to fans just how iconic she truly is.