Paramore's Hayley Williams And Taylor York Confirm What Fans Suspected About Their Relationship

Paramore is back from a hiatus after taking a five-year break following the release of their fifth studio album, "After Laughter." That record, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, had two singles reach the Top 25 on the Hot Rock Alternative Songs chart — "Hard Times" and "I Told You So." However, shortly after, the group announced they were taking time off.

Lead singer Hayley Williams recently opened up about the group's decision to step away from the spotlight in 2018. "We all really needed it to find our identity apart from ego and Paramore and all that public projection we get in our life," Williams said during an appearance on Radio 1's "Future Sounds With Clara Amfo." She added, "I learned how introverted I really am."

Paramore is now back in the swing of things, releasing their latest track, "This Is Why" on September 28. In addition to their new musical ventures, Williams has finally confirmed a longtime fan theory about her relationship with bandmate Taylor York.