Paramore's Hayley Williams And Taylor York Confirm What Fans Suspected About Their Relationship
Paramore is back from a hiatus after taking a five-year break following the release of their fifth studio album, "After Laughter." That record, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, had two singles reach the Top 25 on the Hot Rock Alternative Songs chart — "Hard Times" and "I Told You So." However, shortly after, the group announced they were taking time off.
Lead singer Hayley Williams recently opened up about the group's decision to step away from the spotlight in 2018. "We all really needed it to find our identity apart from ego and Paramore and all that public projection we get in our life," Williams said during an appearance on Radio 1's "Future Sounds With Clara Amfo." She added, "I learned how introverted I really am."
Paramore is now back in the swing of things, releasing their latest track, "This Is Why" on September 28. In addition to their new musical ventures, Williams has finally confirmed a longtime fan theory about her relationship with bandmate Taylor York.
Hailey Williams and Taylor York are dating
Hailey Williams and Taylor York have finally confirmed that they are dating, after years of speculation. The pair, who met when York joined the band in 2007, appeared to always have a close relationship — which at some point became romantic. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the duo confirmed they were dating, but did not provide any further details.
Following news of the musical coupling, fans took to social media to express their excitement for the artists. "MY SHIP IS SAILIIIIIIIIIING," one person tweeted. Another tweeter suggested the bandmates have "been together for years," writing, "Taken and Crystal Clear and Pure Love, they're all about Taylor." The aforementioned songs were all part of Williams' debut solo album, "Petals for Armor." And while the Mississippi native has never explicitly confirmed that York inspired any tracks on the album, she seemingly hinted at a new relationship in a 2020 interview with Pitchfork. When asked what emotion she hoped fans would feel when listening to the album, Williams had a simple reply. "Falling in love," she said. "Emphasis on the falling—because despite my fear, my toughness, or any resistance to vulnerability, I couldn't help falling in love."