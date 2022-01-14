Everything We Know About Paramore's First Album In Five Years

It may have been five years since Paramore's last studio album "After Laughter," but the band is back in the studio working on their upcoming sixth LP. The "Ain't It Fun" hitmakers -– currently made up of lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro -– exclusively told Rolling Stone they have completed their earliest songwriting sessions in Nashville (via NME). However, they have since moved to California to record the material.

During the beginning of the creative process, Williams said she and York reflected on the early days of Paramore and what was influencing them. Their first few albums — "All We Know Is Falling" and "Riot!" — featured a more emo, rock sound. But, they assured readers that doesn't mean the new music will much of the same. "The music we were first excited by wasn't exactly the kind of music we went on to make," Williams said, adding, "Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it's not that different. We're still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes."

Paramore's sixth album currently remains untitled. However, Williams insists she and her fellow band members are excited for what's to come. On Instagram, the singer has removed all her posts, which usually suggests a new era is coming very soon.