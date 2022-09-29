Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Pumping The Brakes On Their Netflix Show

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can no longer count "being royal" as a job title after officially stepping down from their "working royal" positions in 2020, they've turned their sights to new career paths in media. They're writing books, starting podcasts, and they're reportedly making a docuseries about their lives for Netflix. They have to pay the bills somehow, you know?

So, why are we now hearing that the royal (by heritage, not by profession) couple may be pumping the breaks on their alleged Netflix show? Adding to the drama is the fact that this would be the second project of the Sussexes' to get delayed recently, as Prince Harry's bombshell memoir may not come out as soon as we thought. According to Yahoo! News, the book was set to be released in November 2022 but likely won't hit the shelves until 2023 out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II so soon after her death. Harry has promised his memoir will be a "wholly truthful" and "firsthand account" of his life, which apparently had some palace insiders spooked (per Yahoo! News).

With reports indicating that the pair's Netflix series may be heading the same way as Prince Harry's new memoir, many are left wondering what prompted the sudden change in plans.