Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir May Not Come Out As Soon As We Thought

Despite a recent Gallup poll finding a decline in reading, celebrity memoirs are more popular than ever before. From first ladies to comedians to former child actors, seemingly everyone has a book nowadays, and they often promise to spill all the dirty details. Most recently, Jennette McCurdy's "I'm Glad My Mom Died" sold out on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble (per Rolling Stone) as fans clamored for revelations about a shady figure from her Nickelodeon days and her shocking relationship with her mother.

While some memoirs are still overly fluffy and sanitized, it's becoming increasingly common for stars to reveal their true stories, however unsavory. Perhaps one of the most anticipated memoirs is that of Prince Harry's. Unofficially exiled from the British royal family alongside his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, there's certainly plenty of tea to spill on the circumstances surrounding their move to America.

Back in 2021, Harry inked a $20 million book deal with Random House, following the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which he and Meghan made claims of racism within the royal family. While both fans and critics of the couple were looking forward to dissecting Harry's upcoming memoir, a new update shows they might have to wait a bit longer.