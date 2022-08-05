Jennette McCurdy Reveals The Alarming Habits Her Mother Encouraged Her To Develop

Jennette McCurdy holds nothing back when talking about her life as a child actor. Variety reported that the "iCarly" star's new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," contains disturbing new claims about her time at Nickelodeon. The outlet noted that the children's cable network allegedly offered McCurdy $300,000 to keep quiet about her experiences at Nickelodeon. In her memoir, the former actor subsequently described being pressured to drink alcohol at work as a minor and get massages from "The Creator."

In an excerpt published by Vanity Fair, she wrote, "This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn't they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn't they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?" Things were bad at work for the "Sam & Cat" actor, but according to McCurdy herself, it was even worse at home.

During an episode of her "Empty Inside" podcast, McCurdy told Anna Faris that it was her mother's dream for her to act. At age 6, she was forced into acting, supporting her entire family by age 10. But McCurdy also revealed the alarming habits her mother encouraged her to develop, and the truth will break your heart.