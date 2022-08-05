Jennette McCurdy Makes Disturbing New Claims About Her Time At Nickelodeon

For over five years, Jennette McCurdy was a fan-favorite on the Nickelodeon hit series "iCarly" for her role as Sam Puckett, per IMDb. The show was a major success, and even though viewers fell in love with the teen sitcom, McCurdy's experience behind the scenes was far from pleasant. During an episode of her podcast "Empty Inside," the actor confessed that while she was a star on-screen, she didn't feel happy on the inside. In addition, she felt an immense amount of regret for taking on roles she deemed as "pointless and shallow" which later caused her to deal with an identity crisis. "Nobody really knew me. I was very different from the character I was playing," McCurdy said (via Insider). "I'm known as a thing that I'm not."

McCurdy also opened up on another episode of "Empty Inside" where she discussed with "Scary Movie" star Anna Faris the mental warfare she faced when it came to acting. "I resent my career in a lot of ways," she said (via E! News). "I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing." As a result, McCurdy decided it was best for her to give up acting all together. "I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing — it's going great."

Although the actor dealt with a slew of traumatizing experiences, she's ready to reveal what really happened at Nickelodeon.