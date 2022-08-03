Jennette McCurdy's Memoir Proves She Holds Nothing Back After Child Stardom

Jennette McCurdy had a starring role on one of Nickelodeon's most iconic creations, "iCarly." The series, a product of controversial producer Dan Schneider, followed two young girls as they grappled with sudden internet stardom. Although the show wrapped in 2012, similarities between McCurdy and her character, Sam, have become more and more apparent with passing time.

Sam was a quick-to-anger teen with a dysfunctional mother. McCurdy, meanwhile, looks back at her acting career with resentment and is transparent about her fraught familial relationships. In her "Empty Inside" podcast, she shared with Anna Faris that acting was never her dream — it was her mother's. McCurdy's mom put her in acting at just 6 years old, and by age 10, she was the primary breadwinner for her family. It's no wonder, then, that McCurdy quit acting after her mother's 2013 passing. "With her death, kind of, died a lot of her ideas for my life," she told Faris.

McCurdy is far from the first celebrity to open up about being a child in Hollywood. The Nickelodeon icon promised even more details when she announced her memoir with Simon & Schuster, "I'm Glad My Mom Died." Its internal contents would prove to be as shocking as its title.