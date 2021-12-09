Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Just Reached This Impressive Feat

Even before Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired, it created a buzz. According to Express, a royal commentator pointed out, "Not only does this create nervousness in the palace ... Harry and Meghan didn't tell anyone at the palace [they were doing the interview]. Certainly everyone found out about it at the same time on Twitter." Unfortunately, the royals could never have prepared just what Harry and Meghan revealed in the two-hour conversation. Their Oprah interview made global headlines, and the stats back it up.

Google's 2021 "Year In Search" chart reveals people's searching trends for the past 12 months and therefore shows the topics that have captivated searchers' imaginations. The search engine reported that "The Meghan and Harry interview became the most searched interview in Google Trends history globally." The Oprah interview broke records — 17 million people tuned in to watch, per Business Insider — and proves, if anything, that the British royal family is still relevant.

While a Reuters article noted in May that polls show that the British youth want to ditch the monarchy, it seems that the institution is here to stay — at least according to the world's Google searches. Perhaps Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview has even revived interest in the age-old monarchy. How's that for telling the royal truth?