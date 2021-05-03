Why A Royal Expert Believes The Monarchy Is Nearing Its End
While the phrase "the British royal family" might conjure images of tabloid headlines with highlighted phrases like "Megxit" or "Squidgygate," the real meaning of the phrase can be traced back nearly a millennia through a line of succession and an extensive family tree. In a way, the current reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, not only represents her country as a whole but the rulers who came before her, for better or worse. But in a recent interview with a major UK paper, at least one major voice within the realm of British thought and culture thinks that after Elizabeth, the history she represents — and the monarchy in general — will finally dwindle into a final disappearance.
In a May 1 interview with The Telegraph, author Hilary Mantel, who the publication called "one of the greatest living writers" of our era and whose canon is largely made up of British historical literary fiction, stated in an interview that she believes the British monarchy is reaching its bitter end.
"I think it's the end game," Mantel told the newspaper (via Page Six). "I don't know how much longer the institution will go on," the author, who was officially made a dame in 2014, continued. "I'm not sure if it will outlast William," she continued. "So I think it will be their last big era." But why, exactly, does the two-time Booker Prize winner think that this is the case? Read on to find out.
Hilary Mantel criticized the burden placed on monarchs
As Hilary Mantel told The Telegraph on May 1, her take is that the modern-day British monarchy will most likely peter out after Prince William. The reason? Modern government has made the position of monarch redundant — and now, the monarchy as an institution has become a burden for those who must bear it.
In her remarks, Mantel frequently referred to the concept of "divine right," which was used in the past to uphold the British institution of the monarchy as authorized by a higher power to rule. She attributed it to why Elizabeth cannot simply retire from her role. "She believes that she cannot cease to be a monarch — she made those promises to God," said Mantel. "It's a conflict, because most of the world sees the royal family as a branch of show business," she added. "And I'm sure that is very far from the Queen's own thinking."
This isn't the first time Mantel has made such commentary. In 2013, the author criticized the way in which Kate Middleton was held to an untenable standard — and to an accompanying severe scrutiny — after her marriage to Prince William. "It may be that the whole phenomenon of monarchy is irrational, but that doesn't mean that when we look at it we should behave like spectators at Bedlam," Mantel said at the time (via the London Review of Books).