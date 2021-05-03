Why A Royal Expert Believes The Monarchy Is Nearing Its End

While the phrase "the British royal family" might conjure images of tabloid headlines with highlighted phrases like "Megxit" or "Squidgygate," the real meaning of the phrase can be traced back nearly a millennia through a line of succession and an extensive family tree. In a way, the current reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, not only represents her country as a whole but the rulers who came before her, for better or worse. But in a recent interview with a major UK paper, at least one major voice within the realm of British thought and culture thinks that after Elizabeth, the history she represents — and the monarchy in general — will finally dwindle into a final disappearance.

In a May 1 interview with The Telegraph, author Hilary Mantel, who the publication called "one of the greatest living writers" of our era and whose canon is largely made up of British historical literary fiction, stated in an interview that she believes the British monarchy is reaching its bitter end.

"I think it's the end game," Mantel told the newspaper (via Page Six). "I don't know how much longer the institution will go on," the author, who was officially made a dame in 2014, continued. "I'm not sure if it will outlast William," she continued. "So I think it will be their last big era." But why, exactly, does the two-time Booker Prize winner think that this is the case? Read on to find out.