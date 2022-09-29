Anne Heche's Estate Feud Continues To Get Even Messier

Given that the late Anne Heche reportedly lacked a will at the time of her August death, the battle over her estate has quickly gotten contentious. The two contenders for control? Her ex-boyfriend, James Tupper, and her 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon (whom she shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon). Homer filed his petition first in late August, but Tupper quickly followed up in September, citing in a legal filing, via TMZ, that Heche had expressed her wish for him to take over. Specifically, Tupper referenced an email the actor purportedly sent him in 2011, in which she seemingly wrote, "FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks. My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children."

Additionally, Tupper claimed new accusations against Homer, including that Homer was too young, unemployed, and estranged from Heche at the time of her death. Ultimately, as Ryan Sellers, founding partner at Dallas, Texas firm Hales & Sellers PLLC, exclusively told Nicki Swift, it's unlikely either party will end up on top. After a court hearing to determine the validity of Homer's petition, Sellers expects "the estate to end up with a neutral third party as its principal administrator." The legal battle is far from over, however. A new development has unfolded, with Homer making multiple bold claims.