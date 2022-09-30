The View Co-Hosts Call Bluff On George And Amal Clooney's Seemingly Perfect Marriage

George Clooney declared that he would never get married again after he and his first wife, Talia Balsam, divorced in 1993. "I gave it a shot," the actor said on "Piers Morgan Tonight" in 2011. He reasoned that their failed relationship proved that he simply wasn't marriage material. In a 2008 interview with The People, he further explained that his line of business made settling down seem impossible. "I am never at home and every woman gets sick of it," the "Ocean's Eleven" star revealed.

But George's stance on marriage changed when he met Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), a London-based barrister specializing in human rights. The couple got engaged in 2014, tied the knot in Venice that same year, and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. A year after George became a first-time father, he opened up to Vogue about why he fell for Amal. "Her life was incredibly exciting — the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her," he gushed.

While the illustrious law career that impressed the actor so much undoubtedly endowed Amal with the necessary skills to win even the thorniest of arguments, during a joint interview on "CBS Mornings," George and Amal insisted that they have never argued once during their eight years of marriage. However, the ladies of "The View" aren't buying it.