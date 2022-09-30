The View Co-Hosts Call Bluff On George And Amal Clooney's Seemingly Perfect Marriage
George Clooney declared that he would never get married again after he and his first wife, Talia Balsam, divorced in 1993. "I gave it a shot," the actor said on "Piers Morgan Tonight" in 2011. He reasoned that their failed relationship proved that he simply wasn't marriage material. In a 2008 interview with The People, he further explained that his line of business made settling down seem impossible. "I am never at home and every woman gets sick of it," the "Ocean's Eleven" star revealed.
But George's stance on marriage changed when he met Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), a London-based barrister specializing in human rights. The couple got engaged in 2014, tied the knot in Venice that same year, and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. A year after George became a first-time father, he opened up to Vogue about why he fell for Amal. "Her life was incredibly exciting — the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her," he gushed.
While the illustrious law career that impressed the actor so much undoubtedly endowed Amal with the necessary skills to win even the thorniest of arguments, during a joint interview on "CBS Mornings," George and Amal insisted that they have never argued once during their eight years of marriage. However, the ladies of "The View" aren't buying it.
Why The View co-hosts are convinced that George and Amal Clooney are lying
After watching a clip of George Clooney and Amal Clooney's interview with Gayle King, "The View" co-host Joy Behar shared her immediate impression of the pair. "Well, they're annoying," she said. Her castmates Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines agreed that it is possible for some spouses to completely avoid arguments, but in George and Amal's case, Haines seemed to side with Alyssa Farah Griffin when she suggested that the dynamic of their easy-breezy marriage had to change when two more people were added to the mix. "I love George and Amal but I kind of call BS on this," Griffin said. "They both have kids together." Griffin also argued that there's no way George doesn't get a bit disagreeable at times after trading his long love affair with bachelorhood for its polar opposite.
Viewers' opinions on the matter were divided. Some fans agreed that it's simply not possible to avoid disagreements. "Disagreeing is a normal part of any relationship," one person tweeted. Another viewer suggested that George and Amal might work through their issues in other ways. "You can have differences of opinions that are talked about but not dissolve into screaming or angry retorts," they wrote. Former "The View" co-host Sherri Shepard had a theory of her own: Being insanely wealthy helps. On her talk show, "Sherri," she said, "They can go to other homes when they're mad at each other."