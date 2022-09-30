Zayn Malik's Rift With One Direction Members Appears To Be Going Strong

The drama within One Direction started when Zayn Malik announced his departure in March 2015. "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," he stated in a Facebook update posted on the band's page. "But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band." While the fans were sad to see him leave, the rest of the band wished him well as he kick-started his solo career.

About two months later, Malik and former bandmate Louis Tomlinson got into a scuffle on Twitter. The "Miss You" singer tweeted something about the "PILLOWTALK" singer's use of filters on photos. Malik responded with "Remember when you had a life and stopped making b****y comments about mine," indicating that the two may not be on great terms.

In November 2015, Malik made some controversial comments to Fader about his time in the band, mentioning that he's working on music that he "enjoys" and that he wouldn't choose to play One Direction music while he's on a date because it's not "cool" enough to him. He did, however, say that he was on speaking terms with Liam Payne, and even expressed interest in collaborating with him in the future. But it seems that there is still a hint of bad blood between the guys in the band.