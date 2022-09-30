Zayn Malik's Rift With One Direction Members Appears To Be Going Strong
The drama within One Direction started when Zayn Malik announced his departure in March 2015. "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," he stated in a Facebook update posted on the band's page. "But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band." While the fans were sad to see him leave, the rest of the band wished him well as he kick-started his solo career.
About two months later, Malik and former bandmate Louis Tomlinson got into a scuffle on Twitter. The "Miss You" singer tweeted something about the "PILLOWTALK" singer's use of filters on photos. Malik responded with "Remember when you had a life and stopped making b****y comments about mine," indicating that the two may not be on great terms.
In November 2015, Malik made some controversial comments to Fader about his time in the band, mentioning that he's working on music that he "enjoys" and that he wouldn't choose to play One Direction music while he's on a date because it's not "cool" enough to him. He did, however, say that he was on speaking terms with Liam Payne, and even expressed interest in collaborating with him in the future. But it seems that there is still a hint of bad blood between the guys in the band.
Louis Tomlinson is leaving it up to Zayn Malik to define their friendship
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson was a guest on the September 29 episode of the "Zach Sang Show." The singer was asked about his relationship with Zayn Malik after the small Twitter argument in 2015. "You'd have to ask [Malik]," Tomlinson said of his former bandmate after he was asked if they were friends now. He mentioned that the last time he was asked this question, he didn't feel "mature enough" to answer. "I don't know if I'm mature enough now, but I'm definitely closer to being over all that," he added.
The "Two of Us" singer also said that he's tried to reach out to Malik, but "it's hard." Tomlinson even said that the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer's recent Instagram posts of One Direction songs have been making him smile because it shows that Malik is "reflecting" on his past life, especially after everything he said about the band.
These comments from Tomlinson came about four months after Liam Payne had some alarming things to say about his time in the band. The "Strip That Down" singer revealed on Logan Paul's podcast "Impaulsive" that he and Tomlinson "hated each other" while they were in the band together, as Payne wasn't used to the wildness his bandmate brought to the group. The "For You" singer also made some shocking comments about Malik on the podcast, but later walked them back on Twitter.