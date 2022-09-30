Kathy Najimy Filmed Hocus Pocus 2 While Dealing With This Serious Injury

No one can say that Kathy Najimy isn't dedicated to her craft. While filming the second half of "Hocus Pocus 2," Najimy broke her ribs while on a holiday break. She described going to a friend's house and seeing an inversion chair. Having one at home already, she wanted to try it out. However, the chair proved to be tricky for Najimy. "It flipped up, my foot didn't quite make it into the thing ... and I fell like an accordion. And broke my rib," she told People.

Najimy's injury didn't deter her from doing stunts, especially flying. "I love heights, I love to be scared, I love the whole thing," she shared with the publication. "I kept saying, 'More, keep me up.'" Despite her love of flying, Najimy had to stay in character and act with more trepidation. In an archived press release, the original film's choreographer, Peggy Holmes, had the actors fly according to their character traits. "Mary is more cautious. Like a good driver, she signals with her hand. Mary is the safe and steady flier," she described.

Like Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker shared her love of doing her own stunts. "We spent about four weeks working on flying and worked on it when the camera's not rolling," she told ET in 2018, commemorating the film's 25th anniversary. "I do my own stunts in this and it's just been great fun." While the two actors may have enjoyed being daredevils, Najimy definitely gets extra points for doing her stunts with a broken rib.