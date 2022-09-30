Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Latest Parenting Rule Ruffles Feathers Yet Again
Some of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's parenting styles have raised eyebrows in recent years. The married pair, who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood, dropped a bombshell in 2021 when they revealed that they don't bathe their children daily. Appearing on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast alongside her hubby, Kunis divulged that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever," partly attributing it to her own lack of access to hot water growing up. As Kutcher added, the rule in their household is, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."
Additionally, Kunis shared that she herself doesn't shower daily to this day. Kutcher echoed her, saying, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." That's certainly some TMI we never expected from these two!
Granted, Wyatt and Dimitri seem to be safe and sound, so why not live and let live, right? Well, a new confession from the Hollywood couple is sure to have the parenting police up in arms — again.
Twitter is buzzing about Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's bathroom policy
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have an open-door policy with their children ... literally. "Our doors are always open in our house," Kunis revealed in a recent interview with E! News, adding that it even extended to the bathroom door. "It's just one of those [things] where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the "Friends With Benefits" star explained. Clarifying that she "never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open," Kunis insisted having children changed all that. "It doesn't matter if I close it," she said, as her children would always knock "every two seconds" to be let inside. At some point, she and Kutcher just decided to "keep the door damn open."
Twitter lit up with colorful reactions to Kunis' latest share. "I feel bad for them noses," one user quipped. Plenty of others weren't shocked at this latest revelation, with one writing, "They've already told us that they don't bath [sic] so why would we expect them to lock the bathroom door???" While another user wondered if this meant their children could walk in "while they have sex," Kunis and Kutcher did have some sympathizers out there. As one understanding Twitter denizen noted, "They're not the 1st nor the last."
Hey, they do own a big house, after all.