Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Latest Parenting Rule Ruffles Feathers Yet Again

Some of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's parenting styles have raised eyebrows in recent years. The married pair, who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood, dropped a bombshell in 2021 when they revealed that they don't bathe their children daily. Appearing on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast alongside her hubby, Kunis divulged that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever," partly attributing it to her own lack of access to hot water growing up. As Kutcher added, the rule in their household is, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Additionally, Kunis shared that she herself doesn't shower daily to this day. Kutcher echoed her, saying, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." That's certainly some TMI we never expected from these two!

Granted, Wyatt and Dimitri seem to be safe and sound, so why not live and let live, right? Well, a new confession from the Hollywood couple is sure to have the parenting police up in arms — again.