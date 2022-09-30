Teresa Giudice Hints Fans Will Change Their Mind About Her Joe And Melissa Gorga Feud

The feud between "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has been going on for years. Since Melissa joined the cast in Season 3, it was apparent there was bad blood between the two. Melissa, who is married to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga, came into her first season on Giudice's bad side. During the Season 3 premiere episode, the family members started fighting, which led to an enormous brawl during the Gorga's son's baptism party.

Over the years, Giudice and the Gorgas made many attempts to repair their relationship, but it seemed as if they had too much history to let go of the past. While filming "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13, it was reported that a fight broke out between Joe and Giudice's now-husband Luis Ruelas, per TV Deets. The incident may have started because of a rumor that Melissa was cheating on Joe with a close friend, per Page Six. The fight happened just days before Giudice and Ruelas' wedding, and the Gorgas made the decision not to attend.

Melissa hinted that what Giudice had done was egregious enough for fans to understand why she and Joe skipped the wedding, per ET. However, Giudice is convinced that viewers will be "Team Teresa" after finding out what really went down in Season 13.