Teresa Giudice Hints Fans Will Change Their Mind About Her Joe And Melissa Gorga Feud
The feud between "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has been going on for years. Since Melissa joined the cast in Season 3, it was apparent there was bad blood between the two. Melissa, who is married to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga, came into her first season on Giudice's bad side. During the Season 3 premiere episode, the family members started fighting, which led to an enormous brawl during the Gorga's son's baptism party.
Over the years, Giudice and the Gorgas made many attempts to repair their relationship, but it seemed as if they had too much history to let go of the past. While filming "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13, it was reported that a fight broke out between Joe and Giudice's now-husband Luis Ruelas, per TV Deets. The incident may have started because of a rumor that Melissa was cheating on Joe with a close friend, per Page Six. The fight happened just days before Giudice and Ruelas' wedding, and the Gorgas made the decision not to attend.
Melissa hinted that what Giudice had done was egregious enough for fans to understand why she and Joe skipped the wedding, per ET. However, Giudice is convinced that viewers will be "Team Teresa" after finding out what really went down in Season 13.
Teresa Giudice thinks fans will be on her side
Teresa Giudice recently opened up about what to expect in "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13. "It's gonna blow your minds away," she told Us Weekly. "It's very sad ... People thought a certain way about me, and then they're gonna be like, 'Wow, we were so wrong.'" The reality star claimed that she tried to keep things civil between herself and the Gorgas for her late mother and father, who passed away in 2017 and 2020, respectively, per People. However, she stated, "I got taken advantage of," and credited Luis Ruelas for pushing her to speak up.
Many fans have slammed Giudice for treating her family harshly and continually throwing them under the bus. Joe Gorga tried to express during the Season 12 reunion how he felt Giudice never had his back. She eventually apologized to him, and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" viewers thought that this was the beginning of their repaired relationship. Unfortunately, history has repeated itself, and it looks like — at least for now – Giudice and the Gorgas are done with each other.