Kesha's Attempt To Distract From Wardrobe Gaffe Caused An Unexpected Health Issue

Kesha is pretty daring and adventurous when it comes to her fashion choices, with one example of her rock star style being the outfit she made out of pieces of her fans' bodies. In 2012, she told Bang Showbiz (via Female First) that she asked her Animals to send her any of their teeth that were no longer in use, and they delivered. "I made [them] into a bra top, and a headdress, and earrings, and necklaces," said the "Cannibal" singer.

Usually, Kesha is more drawn to the sparkle of glitter and sequins than the pearly sheen of canines and molars — she once told Vogue that she created her own body glitter by dousing herself with beer before performances and hopping in a tub full of her favorite microplastics.

The "Tik Tok" hitmaker eventually decided that she wanted to tone down her signature look somewhat, but in an interview with InStyle, she revealed that she the pandemic actually increased her desire to deck her body with tons of shiny stuff. "I feel I'm now like a Christmas tree. Anything I wear, I want it to bring me joy and feel it's a representation of how I feel on the inside," she explained. She found other ways to sparkle besides hitting up the craft store, but when she lit up the stage in a metallic outfit during Taylor Hawkins' Los Angeles tribute concert, the glittery top she rocked caused her to injure herself.