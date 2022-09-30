Kesha's Attempt To Distract From Wardrobe Gaffe Caused An Unexpected Health Issue
Kesha is pretty daring and adventurous when it comes to her fashion choices, with one example of her rock star style being the outfit she made out of pieces of her fans' bodies. In 2012, she told Bang Showbiz (via Female First) that she asked her Animals to send her any of their teeth that were no longer in use, and they delivered. "I made [them] into a bra top, and a headdress, and earrings, and necklaces," said the "Cannibal" singer.
Usually, Kesha is more drawn to the sparkle of glitter and sequins than the pearly sheen of canines and molars — she once told Vogue that she created her own body glitter by dousing herself with beer before performances and hopping in a tub full of her favorite microplastics.
The "Tik Tok" hitmaker eventually decided that she wanted to tone down her signature look somewhat, but in an interview with InStyle, she revealed that she the pandemic actually increased her desire to deck her body with tons of shiny stuff. "I feel I'm now like a Christmas tree. Anything I wear, I want it to bring me joy and feel it's a representation of how I feel on the inside," she explained. She found other ways to sparkle besides hitting up the craft store, but when she lit up the stage in a metallic outfit during Taylor Hawkins' Los Angeles tribute concert, the glittery top she rocked caused her to injure herself.
Kesha thought Taylor Hawkins would appreciate her wardrobe malfunction
Kesha was one of the many celebrities who rocked the stage during the Los Angeles tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on September 27. Per Uproxx, she performed a cover of the David Bowie classic "Heroes" with Hawkins' band Chevy Metal, and her outfit included a nod to the type of heroes who fly high: a cape covered with sequins (pictured above).
Kesha's edgy ensemble also consisted of a nude bodystocking dusted with rhinestones, a chainmail coin skirt, knee-high silver boots, and a matching bikini-style top. Kesha shared a few photos of her look on Instagram, and in one of her posts, the "Take It Off" singer revealed how her glittery top failed her during her performance. "In the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords," she wrote. In a few of her pictures, her top was missing. "Not to make light of this situation, but Taylor would have loved that," Kesha said of the incident, per USA Today.
Kesha previously suffered another painful on-stage wardrobe malfunction. In a 2013 appearance on "Conan," she described what happened when her "chastity belt" apparatus that was designed to spew sparks malfunctioned. "All of the sudden, I start getting electrocuted," she said. So her attraction to things that sparkle and spark seems pretty hazardous.