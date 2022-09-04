Taylor Hawkins' Son Just Made A Tear-Jerking Tribute To His Late Father

In March, American musician and drummer for iconic rock band Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, died at age 50 in a Bogotá, Colombia hotel room while on tour in South America. He and Foo Fighters were scheduled to play at the Estéreo Picnic Festival, though that performance was understandably canceled.

Although no cause of death was given at the time, the Colombian Attorney General later said Hawkins' urine toxicology test revealed 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, including opioids, benzodiazepines, antidepressants, and marijuana, per Newsweek. He left behind his wife, Alison, and three children — Oliver Shane, Annabelle, and Everleigh — per TMZ.

Hawkins was a major figure in the musical world, having been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with his band only the previous year, in 2021, and was even named one of the best rock drummers of all time by Drum Magazine. As part of the Foo Fighters, he had also won 15 Grammy Awards from 1996 onward, from 31 nominations. Naturally, the musical world responded to his untimely death with grief and innumerable musical tributes. However, there is one tear-jerking tribute which stands above all the rest — that made by his only son, 16-year-old Oliver Shane.