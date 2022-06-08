Taylor Hawkins' Widow Speaks Out Publicly For The First Time Since His Tragic Death

Taylor Hawkins was one of the hottest stars in the music industry. As fans know, Taylor played the drums for the wildly popular band, the Foo Fighters. On March 25, news broke that Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 50 while touring with the band in Columbia. According to Us Weekly, Taylor had been experiencing chest pains before his death. When paramedics arrived on the scene at his hotel room, they tried to revive the drummer, but it was too late. As of this writing, the investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Following his death, the band released a statement on Instagram. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," they shared. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family." A few days later, the Foo Fighters announced that they would be canceling the remainder of their tour "in light of the staggering loss of our brother, Taylor Hawkins." The band added that they would use their time off to grieve and heal.

As fans can recall, Taylor was best friends with Foo Fighters bandmate, Dave Grohl, per People. "I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight," Grohl wrote in his book via Loud Wire. The other love in Taylor's life, wife Alison Hawkins, is finally speaking out after Taylor's tragic death.