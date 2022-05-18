Inside The Controversy Surrounding Taylor Hawkin's Final Days

Foo Fighters fans were left devastated in March when the band announced via Twitter that one of their members, drummer Taylor Hawkins, had died. However, nearly two months later, massive controversy surrounding his final days has erupted.

News of Hawkins' passing first broke when the band issued a statement through their social channels. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," it read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Understandably, Hawkins' death has left his friends and family reeling. A number of his fellow musicians have shared tributes to the late drummer. Travis Barker, for one, has etched himself with a permanent tribute to Hawkins through a hawk tattoo. Similarly, Billie Eilish wore a t-shirt emblazoned with his face for her 2022 Grammys performance.

Tributes aside, the situation has become no less heartbreaking in the months since Hawkins' death. That's only been made worse by the fact that an official cause of death has still yet to be established. Per a Twitter statement by Colombian authorities on March 27, the investigation was ongoing. At the time of writing, that seems to still be the case. But now, there are conflicting reports as to how the drummer spent his final days.