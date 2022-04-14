Travis Barker Reveals His Permanent Tribute To The Late Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was declared dead on March 25 in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, after reportedly suffering from chest pains, per People. The "Best of You" hitmaker tragically died at age 50. However, as of this writing, the cause of his death still remains unknown.
The following day, the official Foo Fighters Instagram page broke the sad news. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," they wrote, adding, "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Just days later, the group revealed on Instagram that all their future tour dates had been canceled and apologized if anyone was disappointed by the news. Foo Fighters insisted fans should "take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together." At the 2022 Grammy Awards, the group won big, taking home all three awards in the categories for which they were nominated. During the ceremony, singer Billie Eilish paid tribute to Hawkins by wearing a t-shirt of him smiling when performing her single "Happier Than Ever."
Given Foo Fighters' legendary status, the death of Hawkins has impacted a lot of musicians. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who has a big love for tattoos, recently honored Hawkins with a permanent tribute.
Travis Barker got a hawk tattoo
Travis Barker is no stranger to getting a tattoo and has added yet another to his growing collection. As noted by People, he already had over 100 by the end of 2021. His latest tattoo, however, was in honor of Taylor Hawkins.
In an Instagram post shared on April 13, the "All the Small Things" hitmaker was captured in a tattoo parlor with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. In the first slide, Barker laid back on a table with Kardashian standing beside him, while the tattoo artist inked the top of his foot. As seen in the snapshot above, the Blink-182 drummer showed off the finished body art — a hawk bird. "HAWK forever," Barker wrote, before thanking the tattoo artist, Mark Mahoney. In the final slide, Barker attached a wholesome photo of him and Hawkins from back in the day.
This isn't the first time Barker has honored Hawkins since his death. On March 26, he expressed on Instagram how "sad" he felt over the news, while reminiscing about the early days he spent with Hawkins. "You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'kid you're a star'. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination," he wrote. "Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo's in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night."