Travis Barker Reveals His Permanent Tribute To The Late Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was declared dead on March 25 in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, after reportedly suffering from chest pains, per People. The "Best of You" hitmaker tragically died at age 50. However, as of this writing, the cause of his death still remains unknown.

The following day, the official Foo Fighters Instagram page broke the sad news. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," they wrote, adding, "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Just days later, the group revealed on Instagram that all their future tour dates had been canceled and apologized if anyone was disappointed by the news. Foo Fighters insisted fans should "take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together." At the 2022 Grammy Awards, the group won big, taking home all three awards in the categories for which they were nominated. During the ceremony, singer Billie Eilish paid tribute to Hawkins by wearing a t-shirt of him smiling when performing her single "Happier Than Ever."

Given Foo Fighters' legendary status, the death of Hawkins has impacted a lot of musicians. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who has a big love for tattoos, recently honored Hawkins with a permanent tribute.