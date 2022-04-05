Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Stun Fans With Surprise Vegas Wedding

Just married! Fans have been waiting for the day Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for a little while now, and it looks like the loved-up duo just gave fans everything they've been anticipating — just on the down low.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer got engaged back in October 2021 when the rocker surprised his love with roses and candles set out on the beach. Both shared snaps from the emotional moment on Instagram, with Kourtney admitting the following day, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream." As for Barker? He shared a stunning photo of them embracing, writing, "forever." He then followed up with a series of snaps from the special day, including a black and white photo showing them kissing while she flashed her gorgeous engagement ring. And it seems like fans will get to see even more about how things really went down, as People reported the whole thing was filmed for the Kardashian clan's Hulu reality show "The Kardashians."

One thing we can't wait to see if the reality show cameras were also around for, though? Their wedding! Because these two lovebirds reportedly just tied the knot in a top secret Sin City affair, shocking people across the globe with the surprise move after it was initially reported in January that they were looking for a smaller affair with close family and friends in attendance.