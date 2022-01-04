Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Reported Wedding Plans Might Surprise You

Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to meet her fiance Travis Barker at the altar. Since they began dating in 2021, fans knew Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer couldn't get enough of each other from their PDA-packed outings. Their vacation makeout session in an Italian gondola even gained the attention of Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, who reportedly trashed her in Instagram DM's leaked by her other ex, Younes Benjima.

Paying no mind to their haters, Kourtney and Travis agreed to take the next step, proving their hot and heavy romance was more than just a fling. In October 2021, the Poosh CEO accepted Travis' marriage proposal with a custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring. "She can't wait to marry Travis," an insider told People. "She would also love to have a baby with him."

As the couple is fast away planning their future, fans are eager to hear everything about their upcoming wedding — after all, it's been several years since a Kardashian said "I do!" Luckily for inquiring minds, a few supposed insiders are speaking up.