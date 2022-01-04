Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Reported Wedding Plans Might Surprise You
Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to meet her fiance Travis Barker at the altar. Since they began dating in 2021, fans knew Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer couldn't get enough of each other from their PDA-packed outings. Their vacation makeout session in an Italian gondola even gained the attention of Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, who reportedly trashed her in Instagram DM's leaked by her other ex, Younes Benjima.
Paying no mind to their haters, Kourtney and Travis agreed to take the next step, proving their hot and heavy romance was more than just a fling. In October 2021, the Poosh CEO accepted Travis' marriage proposal with a custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring. "She can't wait to marry Travis," an insider told People. "She would also love to have a baby with him."
As the couple is fast away planning their future, fans are eager to hear everything about their upcoming wedding — after all, it's been several years since a Kardashian said "I do!" Luckily for inquiring minds, a few supposed insiders are speaking up.
Kourtney Kardashian is no 'bridezilla'
According to a source supposedly close to the bride and groom, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are hard at work planning their upcoming wedding — which might be sooner than later. "Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon," one insider told E! News on January 4, "logistically it's taking some time." An insider told the outlet that the oldest Kardashian sister is relaxed amid the planning. "She's not a bridezilla at all," they shared. A second source told the outlet the future Mr. and Mrs. Barker want their wedding to take place in 2022. "It won't be a huge event," the source dished, "only close friends and family."
Although the source insists Kourtney and Travis want a paired-down affair, nothing is ever low-key when you're a Kardashian. Kourt and her momager Kris Jenner have reportedly enlisted the help of celebrity event planner Mandy Weiss, the coordinator behind Paris Hilton's recent over-the-top wedding to Carter Reum. No matter the size, Kourtney's wedding is sure to be a spectacle. Travis' surprise proposal, for example, took place on a private beach location, which surrounded the future husband and wife with red roses and candles. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared professional pics of the stunning moment on her Instagram after he popped the question, writing, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream." Aw!