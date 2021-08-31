Scott Disick And Younes Bendjima's Instagram Drama Explained

Sorry, Scott Disick. Model and boxer Younes Bendjima is not your bro! In case you missed it — some Instagram drama went down between the famous Kourtney Kardashian exes, all while Kourt appears to be living her best life in Italy with her new flame, Travis Barker.

As reported by Daily Mail, Younes opted to leak an alleged private message from Kourtney's ex and father of her three children, wherein Scott essentially shamed her for exhibiting PDA. "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott seemingly penned in a direct message alongside a photo of Kourtney straddling the Blink-182 drummer on a float out in the open water.

Younes, however, didn't take too kindly to the message. The boxer responded with a curt message that read, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro," and then promptly displayed the message for all of the world to see on his Instagram Story. Along with a picture of the screenshot, he included a caption that read, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." But he wasn't done quite yet. In yet another post to his IG Story, Younes wrote, "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

