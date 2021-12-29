Is This Really How Travis Barker Treats Kourtney Kardashian's Family?

Things are as serious as ever between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — and her family is totally here for it. But how does Barker feel about Kardashian's crew?

The whirlwind romance between the Blink-182 drummer and reality star is one that caught not only the media — but also Barker and Kardashian fans — off-guard. The couple, who had been friends for years prior, sparked relationship rumors in January when the two began flirting through social media. Eagle-eyed fans soon caught wind and later that month, an Us Weekly source confirmed that they were "officially a couple."

Since then, the couple has gone full force with their love. Barker, who is well-recognized for his ink, has gotten several tattoos dedicated to the reality star — tattooing not only Kardashian's lips, but also the words "I love you" done by none other than the Poosh founder herself. And what better way to confess your love for someone than to pop the question? Just nine months after getting together, Barker proposed to Kardashian, and the rest is history!

The two are also parents to three children each, from other relationships. Kourtney shares kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler; he is also father to stepdaughter Atiana. With such a large, blended family, how exactly does Barker feel about Kardashian's family?