Nearly 40% Of People Are Thrilled With This Hot Celebrity Couple Of 2021
Move on over, Valentine's Day, because Hollywood was rife with plenty of star-studded love affairs all year-round. Despite the Tinseltown heartbreaks of prominent couples — including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (RIP, Kimye!), and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — several new relationships have sprung and captured the hearts of many around the world.
With new relationships upon us, this year has given us plenty to write home about. Thus, we here at Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking, "Which celebrity couple of 2021 actually made sense?" The field was rough and contentious, given that all couples made for viable competition amongst one another. Of 605 participants polled, it was revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship made the least sense — with 46 readers (7.6%) voting for the couple.
Following up in fourth place was the tandem of Adele and Rich Paul, receiving 92 readers' (or 15.21%) support. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey edged Adele and Paul out with 93 participants (15.37%) voting for the former. And as timely as it is, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland came in second place, earning the hearts of 137 voters (22.64%). But despite such, there's one couple that truly scored the adulation of Nicki Swift's readers above all.
Fans are loving the reunion of Bennifer
When all else fails, nostalgia reigns supreme! Following the respective splits of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, and Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, 2021 saw the reunion of a couple we never thought we'd see again — Bennifer! In a poll conducted by Nicki Swift, a whopping 237 readers (39.17%) gushed over Bennifer's reunion this year. First meeting on the set of "Gigli" in 2002, the couple's on-screen romance notably "[lacked] chemistry" and bombed at the box office, per Rotten Tomatoes.
As Lopez was married at the time, she eventually divorced hubby Cris Judd, and soon after entered a relationship with Affleck. Their whirlwind romance would last until 2004 when the couple, who was set to marry at the end of 2003, ultimately split. However, nearly 20 years later, the couple ultimately reunited. After months of media speculation, their reunion was confirmed in June when Page Six spotted the two engaging in some serious PDA.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine (via Elle), Affleck discussed his reunion with Lopez, but wasn't too keen on spilling all the beans. "I'm more comfortable just learning to find a boundary between things that I want to share and things that I don't," he stated, adding that "in a friendly and straightforward way ... I just don't want to be talking about my personal relationship ... I'm going to exercise a little restraint." He did, however, express gratitude to "have benefited from second chances."