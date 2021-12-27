Nearly 40% Of People Are Thrilled With This Hot Celebrity Couple Of 2021

Move on over, Valentine's Day, because Hollywood was rife with plenty of star-studded love affairs all year-round. Despite the Tinseltown heartbreaks of prominent couples — including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (RIP, Kimye!), and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — several new relationships have sprung and captured the hearts of many around the world.

With new relationships upon us, this year has given us plenty to write home about. Thus, we here at Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking, "Which celebrity couple of 2021 actually made sense?" The field was rough and contentious, given that all couples made for viable competition amongst one another. Of 605 participants polled, it was revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship made the least sense — with 46 readers (7.6%) voting for the couple.

Following up in fourth place was the tandem of Adele and Rich Paul, receiving 92 readers' (or 15.21%) support. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey edged Adele and Paul out with 93 participants (15.37%) voting for the former. And as timely as it is, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland came in second place, earning the hearts of 137 voters (22.64%). But despite such, there's one couple that truly scored the adulation of Nicki Swift's readers above all.