Kourtney Kardashian's Lavish Necklace Is A Tribute To Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are thriving amidst their whirlwind romance. The couple reportedly started dating in December 2020, as E! News noted, before making things Instagram official in February of this year. The relationship was taken to the next level when, in October, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder.
But despite their speedy relationship, the two romantically clicked splendidly, much to the delight of Kardashian's family. Calling in to "On-Air with Ryan Seacrest," mom Kris Jenner opined about their love — inquiring, "Isn't it great?" and adding, "It's the best." Furthermore, an insider opened up to E! News and explained, "They have a lot in common." As the two share children of their own, the insider also mentioned, "Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along."
With their immense love in tow, Barker even got some ink in honor of Kardashian over the course of their relationship. And though Kardashian has yet to emblazon her skin with a Barker tattoo, she is showing off her latest symbol of affection for her fiance.
Kourtney Kardashian gets sentimental with her new jewelry
Looks like Kourtney Kardashian's neck is going to be chilly with her latest ice! Taking to her Instagram Story, the Poosh founder showed off the newest addition to her jewelry collection — a Jennifer Fisher-designed necklace that reads "TB," an homage to fiance Travis Barker. Gifted to her by stylist Dani Michelle, People notes that the gothic "T" necklace features white pavé diamonds, while the accompanying gothic "B" matches in white gold.
Barker is no slouch when it comes to showing affection for his soon-to-be wife, either. In April, the Blink-182 drummer, who is very distinctly tattooed, inked "Kourtney" on his chest just months after they started dating, according to TMZ. The ink didn't stop there either! In May, Kardashian tattooed the words "I love you" on Barker's forearm along with a caption that reads, "I tattoo" (per Instagram).
If that wasn't enough, Barker even got Kardashian's lips tattooed inside his left bicep! In the same session, Barker got a massive scorpion tattoo — seemingly covering up a tattoo dedicated to his now-ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.