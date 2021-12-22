Kourtney Kardashian's Lavish Necklace Is A Tribute To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are thriving amidst their whirlwind romance. The couple reportedly started dating in December 2020, as E! News noted, before making things Instagram official in February of this year. The relationship was taken to the next level when, in October, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder.

But despite their speedy relationship, the two romantically clicked splendidly, much to the delight of Kardashian's family. Calling in to "On-Air with Ryan Seacrest," mom Kris Jenner opined about their love — inquiring, "Isn't it great?" and adding, "It's the best." Furthermore, an insider opened up to E! News and explained, "They have a lot in common." As the two share children of their own, the insider also mentioned, "Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along."

With their immense love in tow, Barker even got some ink in honor of Kardashian over the course of their relationship. And though Kardashian has yet to emblazon her skin with a Barker tattoo, she is showing off her latest symbol of affection for her fiance.