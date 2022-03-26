The Tragic Death Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters, has died. In a shocking message posted on the band's Instagram page, the Grammy award-winning group announced the "tragic and untimely loss" of Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band wrote in a statement.

Hawkins was only 50 years old and his cause of death has yet to be determined, according to Rolling Stone. The band, which also includes Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffe, is on tour in South America and had been set to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, and Lollapalooza in Brazil, when Hawkins suddenly died. The rock star was found dead in his hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia, according to the New York Post. According to the Daily Mail, staffers at the hotel called emergency services after Hawkins complained of chest pains, but he died before first responders arrived on the scene.

Hawkins leaves behind his wife Alison and three children — Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh — per TMZ.