The Tragic Death Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters, has died. In a shocking message posted on the band's Instagram page, the Grammy award-winning group announced the "tragic and untimely loss" of Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band wrote in a statement.
Hawkins was only 50 years old and his cause of death has yet to be determined, according to Rolling Stone. The band, which also includes Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffe, is on tour in South America and had been set to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, and Lollapalooza in Brazil, when Hawkins suddenly died. The rock star was found dead in his hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia, according to the New York Post. According to the Daily Mail, staffers at the hotel called emergency services after Hawkins complained of chest pains, but he died before first responders arrived on the scene.
Hawkins leaves behind his wife Alison and three children — Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh — per TMZ.
The music world is mourning the death of Taylor Hawkins
Amid the news of Taylor Hawkins' death, social media tributes have been pouring in from fans and members of the music industry. "So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time," wrote Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger. "Shocked n' saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins," tweeted Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose. "He was a really great guy, drummer n' family man. Was always great to see him! Was looking forward to seeing him n' everyone in Daytona. Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n' their fans."
"[Taylor Hawkins] was truly a great person and an amazing musician," wrote singer Ozzy Osbourne. "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side." Rage Against the Machine alum Tom Morello wrote, "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."
Dave Grohl, who formed the Foo Fighters in 1994 following the end of his role as drummer for Nirvana, has not yet issued a separate statement about his late bandmate. Grohl once told "60 Minutes" that Hawkins was the best drummer in the business. "When you have a drummer like Taylor Hawkins in your band, I don't necessarily miss being the drummer, because I have the greatest drummer in the world," Grohl said in 2014.