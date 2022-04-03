Billie Eilish's Nod To Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins At The Grammys Had Fans Emotional

On April 3, the 64th annual Grammy Awards finally aired, after being postponed from January 31 due to concerns about COVID-19. For the first time, the show took place in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand hotel, and the broadcast was fit for any Vegas stage. While the Grammys are definitely an award show, the emphasis seemed to be placed on the performances — which made sense, seeing as a plethora of famous names took to the Grammy stage this year, including BTS, Chris Stapleton, Nas, Brandy Carlyle, and H.E.R, to name just a few.

The performances were all incredible, but one stood above the rest, especially for fans of the Foo Fighters. As part of the ceremony and fresh off their win at the Academy Awards, Billie Eilish and Finneas performed their Grammy-nominated song, "Happier Than Ever." While their performance was fantastic (as expected — we love some water effects!) her incredible vocals weren't the only thing that got people talking.