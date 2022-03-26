What We Know About Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins' Untimely Death

On March 25, the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins rocked the world. Tributes poured in across social media, with Foo Fighters issuing a statement on Twitter. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." In the wake of his death, Foo Fighters has pulled out of their South American tour, according to Slate.

Hawkins leaves behind an incredible legacy — not the least through his musical talents as one of the all-time greats — but also through the bonds he forged with other titans in the industry. "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest in Peace my friend," Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello tweeted. Other rock n' roll legends, such as Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, spoke of how they'd looked up to Hawkins. "I really admired [Hawkins] and he was a brilliant musician: his technique, his energy, and spirited enthusiasm," Page wrote on Instagram.

Indeed, the list of tributes to Hawkins reads like a who's who in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, proving the drummer's widespread, meaningful impact on the industry. Currently, not much information has been released about the circumstances surrounding Hawkins' death, but here's what we know so far.