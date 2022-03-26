The Real Reason Taylor Hawkins Left Alanis Morissette's Band For The Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters are synonymous with rock and roll and have been since their formation. In fact, the band cemented their legacy when they entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, per Rolling Stone — though they weren't a fully formed unit from the jump.

After leaving Nirvana in 1993, Grohl set out to make his own band — creating the Foo Fighters in 1994. Starting the band off, Grohl had himself, Nate Mendel on bass, William Goldsmith as the drummer, and Pat Smear on the guitar. From there, it didn't take long for the Foo Fighters to hit record-breaking success — with a hit album and playing festivals to tens of thousands of fans, Grohl told Guitar World, despite the fact Goldsmith and Grohl didn't exactly see eye to eye. Then, Goldsmith left the band in 1997. While many thought the Foo Fighters would go crashing down, little did anyone know his replacement would become a key member of the band — and become Grohl's best friend.

The spot went to Taylor Hawkins, who, at the time, was the drummer for Alanis Morissette. Working with Morissette had Hawkins playing sold-out stadiums around the world. But when a spot opened up in the Foo Fighters, Hawkins left his spot playing worldwide stadiums with Morissette to become a Foo Fighter, a band that had only recently started and was a decision that left many baffled.