The Scary On-Field Injury Of Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Has Twitter Absolutely Livid

The September 29 Thursday Night Football game has people talking, and not because of the debut of the new Cincinnati Bengals uniforms. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury after Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou sacked him in the second quarter, per CNN. With arms seizing up and laying on the field for several minutes, it was said that the quarterback suffered "head and neck injuries." Tagovailoa was carted off of the field in a stretcher as both teams paid their respects to the young quarterback. The fans also showed their support by chanting "Tua" as he left the field.

"It was very clear to me from the onset he, had, I didn't really know the degree of — but I knew he had the concussion," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told CBS Sports in a press interview. "He was asking for me and when he saw me I could just tell that it wasn't the same guy that I'm used to seeing."

In a series of statements released by the Dolphins Twitter account, it was said Tagovailoa was "taken to the hospital" for examination and, at the time, he was conscious and could move. It was reported at the end of the game that the quarterback would be discharged from the hospital and will fly home with the team. But the injury hasn't been forgotten as NFL fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.