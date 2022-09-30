The Tragic Death Of Former Dallas Cowboys Star Gavin Escobar

Former NFL player Gavin Escobar was found dead near Idyllwild on Wednesday, September 28.

Escobar's body was found with that of another rock climber — both residents of Huntington Beach, California — according to the Riverside County sheriff's office, which conducted the search operation. As per a press release by the police department, the victims were climbing the Tahquitz Rock — a popular rock-climbing spot in the San Jacinto mountain range." The police did not suspect foul play in the deaths and found the bodies via helicopter after the incident was reported. The authorities proceeded to provide the exact location of the fall for ground personnel to take charge and recover the bodies.

Escobar had a decorated career. The athlete attended Santa Margarita Catholic High before going to San Diego State University. He quickly became a top player on the ground and was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL draft. The 31-year-old represented the team from 2013 to 2016, playing tight end. The ex-footballer also boasted an impressive physique — standing at 6'5", weighing 247 lbs. He had eight touchdowns and 30 receptions in his career, as Pro Football Reference notes.