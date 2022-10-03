Terry Bradshaw Unveils Unexpected Health News

Terry Bradshaw has dealt with a number of health issues over the years. In 2021, he underwent knee surgery that caused him to miss a day of work co-hosting the pregame show he's appeared on since the '90s, "Fox NFL Sunday," per The U.S. Sun. Viewers realized that something had happened when he returned with a cane. A decade earlier, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback wrote a blog post for Fox Sports about his past experiences with concussions and how he feared that they had a lasting impact on his brain function, confessing that he was starting to struggle with his short-term memory.

So when fans noticed that something seemed off about Bradshaw's behavior during the September 25 episode of "Fox NFL Sunday," they took to Twitter to express their concerns about the Pro Football Hall of Famer. "Is Terry Bradshaw ok??? Slurring his words a little bit too much today and it's kinda concerning," one person wrote. "Is Terry Bradshaw ok? He hasn't caught his breath for over a half hour. Somebody please check his blood pressure," read another tweet.

During the October 2 episode of the show, Bradshaw confirmed that there's a reason he didn't appear as healthy as usual: his diagnoses with two different types of cancer.