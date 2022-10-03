Terry Bradshaw Unveils Unexpected Health News
Terry Bradshaw has dealt with a number of health issues over the years. In 2021, he underwent knee surgery that caused him to miss a day of work co-hosting the pregame show he's appeared on since the '90s, "Fox NFL Sunday," per The U.S. Sun. Viewers realized that something had happened when he returned with a cane. A decade earlier, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback wrote a blog post for Fox Sports about his past experiences with concussions and how he feared that they had a lasting impact on his brain function, confessing that he was starting to struggle with his short-term memory.
So when fans noticed that something seemed off about Bradshaw's behavior during the September 25 episode of "Fox NFL Sunday," they took to Twitter to express their concerns about the Pro Football Hall of Famer. "Is Terry Bradshaw ok??? Slurring his words a little bit too much today and it's kinda concerning," one person wrote. "Is Terry Bradshaw ok? He hasn't caught his breath for over a half hour. Somebody please check his blood pressure," read another tweet.
During the October 2 episode of the show, Bradshaw confirmed that there's a reason he didn't appear as healthy as usual: his diagnoses with two different types of cancer.
Terry Bradshaw is cancer-free
During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022
While addressing the questions about his health, Terry Bradshaw acknowledged a moment some "Fox NFL Sports" viewers might have noticed: co-host Howie Long coming to his aid when he was struggling to catch his breath. He revealed that he learned he had bladder cancer last November, and just four months later, he was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer. Per Mayo Clinic, it usually presents as a tumor and can rapidly spread, even if it is treated. According to Terry, a tumor was discovered on his neck while he was getting an MRI in March.
The analyst said that he has already received treatment for both cancers — including undergoing surgery — and announced, "As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That's the good news." He also seemed to assure viewers that he's not going anywhere. "Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great. And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am," he continued.
In response to the announcement, one of Terry's daughters, Rachel Bradshaw — who appears with her father on the E! reality series "The Bradshaw Bunch" — had a message for some of the "Fox NFL Sports" viewers who had previously tweeted some unkind things about Terry's speaking difficulties and breathlessness. She tweeted, "Yea now don't y'all f***ers feel awful in talking a bunch of s***?!"