Everything We Know About Country Singer Hardy's Frightening Tour Bus Accident
On October 2, country music singer and songwriter Hardy alerted his fans that he had been hospitalized and subsequently released following a frightening tour bus accident.
"Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol. There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries" Hardy began in a statement on Twitter. "Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him," he revealed. "Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow," he wrapped the post. "God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."
But just how bad was the frightening accident? And how is everyone now? Here's everything we know.
Hardy's tour bus overturned on the interstate
Award-winning singer and songwriter Hardy (née Michael Wilson Hardy) was injured after his tour bus "overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West" just outside of Nashville in the wee hours of the morning on October 2. As reported by The Tennesseean, just prior to the accident, Hardy had performed at the Country Thunder music festival at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee along with country music heavy hitters including Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Tracy Lawrence, and Ian Munsick.
Later in the evening on October 2, Hardy took to his Instagram Story to share an update and thank all of his fans for their support. "Thank you for all the texts and calls. I'm alive and that's all that matters. I love you all," he penned on Instagram along with a photo of himself and his fiancée, Caleigh Ryan (via Taste of Country). Meanwhile, Ryan posted to her own Instagram Story noting that while "Michael, Tanner and Noah are ok, thank God," their tour bus driver, Ricky, "still very much needs everyone's prayers." She added, "It really is a miracle that everyone is alive." Hardy's sister, Madison Dennis, also took to Instagram to request prayers for her brother and the others. "We could have lost them all last night. Please send your healing prayers up for Michael, Tanner, Noah, and especially Ricky his bus driver. Life is so fragile; cherish your loved ones," she penned.
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for everyone involved.