Everything We Know About Country Singer Hardy's Frightening Tour Bus Accident

On October 2, country music singer and songwriter Hardy alerted his fans that he had been hospitalized and subsequently released following a frightening tour bus accident.

"Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol. There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries" Hardy began in a statement on Twitter. "Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him," he revealed. "Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow," he wrapped the post. "God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

But just how bad was the frightening accident? And how is everyone now? Here's everything we know.