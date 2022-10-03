Christina Hall Addresses Ant Anstead Custody Drama Head-On With Major Social Media Change

On September 27, Ant Anstead claimed that his ex-wife Christina Hall was exploiting their shared son, Hudson. "The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that 'set' is Christina's home) are innumerable and well documented," the television presenter said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He also expressed concern for the way the HGTV star was posting Hudson and tagging products, implying that she was using him for marketing purposes.

Hall defended herself with her own filing, obtained by People. The "Flip or Flop" star mentioned that the Instagram advertisements Hudson was in took "less than five minutes to film," and she had him do activities that were fun and natural for a child his age. She also claimed that the advertisements were filmed with a cell phone and didn't require a production team. The reality television personality also said that her ex-husband had no problem with the public exposure while they were married, and when he asked her to stop posting him in April, she did.

This exploitation case is a new turn in Anstead and Hall's ongoing custody battle. In April, it was reported that the "Master Mechanic" star filed for emergency full custody of Hudson. In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Anstead claimed that his ex-wife wasn't fit to be a good and supporting parent, but the court denied the custody. Now, Hall is taking to social media to speak her mind on the custody battle.