Christina Hall Isn't Staying Silent Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama
In April, Ant Anstead filed for full custody of his son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the television presenter claimed that his ex wasn't being a responsible parent. He mentioned that Hall returned Hudson with a bad sunburn, didn't tell him that her family had COVID-19 after their son spent time with her, and mentioned the use of hallucinogenic toad venom. For her part, the HGTV star denied the claims.
"I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me," Hall stated in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. "And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me." She went on to claim that Anstead's "true motivations" have nothing to do with their son, and that he is attempting to destroy her public image.
Although Anstead wasn't granted full custody of his and Hall's son the first time he filed, the television presenter used a new argument in his most recent filing. On September 27, Anstead claimed that his ex-wife has been "exploiting" their son, Hudson, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He stated that he believes Hall's involvement with reality television is dangerous for Hudson's health and well being. Now, it looks like the "Flip or Flop" star has some words of her own to share in response.
Christina Hall takes subtle aim at the custody drama on social media
Christina Hall seems to be unbothered by the claims her ex-husband Ant Anstead is making against her. While Anstead filed court docs arguing that Christina exploits their son on reality television, Christina took to social media to offer a shady message to her followers, which fans see as a subtle shot at Anstead.
On September 29, the HGTV star posted a picture on Instagram of her and her husband in Tennessee. "When the world is spinning and people are a**holes, this is my safe place," she said in her cryptic caption. She then continued to urge her followers to spend time with the people who support them.
After the unexpected court filing in April, Josh Hall, Christina's new husband, also had some things to say on the matter. "I am not these kids biological father, they have those," he stated in an Instagram caption. "What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect." He went on to defend his wife saying, "She doesn't bother anyone, she deserves the same in return."