Christina Hall Isn't Staying Silent Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

In April, Ant Anstead filed for full custody of his son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the television presenter claimed that his ex wasn't being a responsible parent. He mentioned that Hall returned Hudson with a bad sunburn, didn't tell him that her family had COVID-19 after their son spent time with her, and mentioned the use of hallucinogenic toad venom. For her part, the HGTV star denied the claims.

"I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me," Hall stated in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. "And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me." She went on to claim that Anstead's "true motivations" have nothing to do with their son, and that he is attempting to destroy her public image.

Although Anstead wasn't granted full custody of his and Hall's son the first time he filed, the television presenter used a new argument in his most recent filing. On September 27, Anstead claimed that his ex-wife has been "exploiting" their son, Hudson, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He stated that he believes Hall's involvement with reality television is dangerous for Hudson's health and well being. Now, it looks like the "Flip or Flop" star has some words of her own to share in response.