Christina Haack And Ant Anstead Reach A Turning Point In Their Split

HGTV personality Christina Haack is moving forward with her life following her divorce from "Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead. According to Us Weekly, the pair wed in 2018 and welcomed son Hudson shortly afterward, before announcing their decision to separate in 2020. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Us Weekly). "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

During this difficult time, Christina has thrown herself into work, co-hosting "Flip or Flop" with Tarek El Moussa (her first ex-husband) and headlining her own show, "Christina on the Coast." In the midst of it all, Christina's children — Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson — remain her focus. "I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun," she revealed in a June interview with People. "I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive."

Though Christina values family time, she's offering up a slice of her life to the public via the newest season of "Christina on the Coast," which gives "fans an inside look at milestone moments," per People, in her life. This seems to be a healthy coping attitude for the mom of three. So, what's the latest in her and Ant's divorce proceedings?