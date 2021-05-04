Christina Haack's Divorce From Ant Anstead Just Hit A Snag

HGTV star Christina Haack has a lot on her plate these days. On top of co-hosting "Flip or Flop" with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and hosting her own show "Christina on the Coast," Christina is also raising three children and going through another divorce.

The real estate investor formally filed for divorce from "Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead in November of 2020 after less than two years of marriage. The two got together in October 2017 before marrying more than a year later. They had originally announced their split in September 2020. At the time, Christina wrote in a now deleted Instagram post (via The Blast), "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." The split shocked fans as it was announced only a year after their son, Hudson London, was born.

Following news of their split, a source close to the exes revealed to People that "after the baby, they started having conflicts," adding that "Christina found it difficult to balance everything" and that "their marriage was struggling." The TV personality is now trying to focus on the positive even though the source said, "she never expected to get a divorce. But she is doing okay and focusing on the kids." Besides Hudson London, Christina shares two children with Tarek. While Christina and Ant both have been divorced before and their split seemed amicable, it seems their divorce proceedings just hit a snag.