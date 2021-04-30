This Is How Christina Haack And Tarek El Moussa Co-Parent Together

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa work together on their HGTV show "Flip or Flop" and although their romantic relationship seems to have, well, flopped, their friendship appears to be going strong. They were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2016 and finalizing their divorce in 2018, per Us Weekly, but they have carried on with their working relationship, continuing to film "Flip or Flop," which, as of this writing, is entering its 10th season.

But continuing to work together isn't the only way Christina and Tarek have maintained a cordial relationship. The former couple — who share children Taylor and Brayden – reportedly have a good co-parenting relationship. In April 2021, Tarek told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship "is in a completely different place," adding, "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes [of 'Flip or Flop'] are getting better."

Keep scrolling to find out just what makes their co-parenting relationship work.