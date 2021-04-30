This Is How Christina Haack And Tarek El Moussa Co-Parent Together
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa work together on their HGTV show "Flip or Flop" and although their romantic relationship seems to have, well, flopped, their friendship appears to be going strong. They were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2016 and finalizing their divorce in 2018, per Us Weekly, but they have carried on with their working relationship, continuing to film "Flip or Flop," which, as of this writing, is entering its 10th season.
But continuing to work together isn't the only way Christina and Tarek have maintained a cordial relationship. The former couple — who share children Taylor and Brayden – reportedly have a good co-parenting relationship. In April 2021, Tarek told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship "is in a completely different place," adding, "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes [of 'Flip or Flop'] are getting better."
Keep scrolling to find out just what makes their co-parenting relationship work.
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are still supportive friends
Perhaps one of the biggest reasons Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are able to successfully co-parent their children is because they are able to maintain a supportive friendship. A source told Us Weekly that the two "joke how they are much better off as friends." The insider added that the HGTV stars "are glad that they get along for the sake of their kids, a sentiment that has been echoed by Tarek's fiancee, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.
She told Us Weekly that they all co-parent well together and are focused on the kids. "We communicate daily about the kids, and they're the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we're all happy." That support by Heather Rae seems to also be imperative in Christina and Tarek's successful co-parenting relationship. Heather Rae told Entertainment Tonight that it wasn't her place "to dictate" Tarek's working relationship with Christina. "I am very supportive. We support each other through everything," she said.
Tarek also seems to be there for his ex-wife as she's going through a rather tough divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead. "To the best of my knowledge, she's doing great," he told Entertainment Tonight. But although their co-parenting relationship is strong, there's one place Christina won't be invited: Tarek and Heather Rae's wedding. "No exes at the wedding," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We just think smaller is better."