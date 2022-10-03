Whoopi Goldberg Makes It Clear Her Feelings About Meghan McCain Haven't Changed

Whoopi Goldberg, an actor, and comedian (notoriously known for her liberal views), became a co-host of "The View" back in 2007, according to Brittanica. She is one of the longest standing co-hosts on the show alongside original host, Joy Behar, who joined the series during its 1997 debut, per Entertainment Weekly. "The View" discusses topics, some more controversial than others, amongst a panel of women who have different political and religious views.

Goldberg unapologetically holds her ground and has never been one to back down from disagreements with other co-hosts on the show. However, there was a different type of undeniable tension between her and another former co-host, Meghan McCain, that was unlike what viewers had seen in the past. McCain, daughter of late politician John McCain and an openly conservative woman, never seemed to see eye-to-eye with Goldberg or the other co-hosts on the series and as a result, their verbal arguments were often overwhelming.

Viewers watched the hosts scream over each other nearly every day and in January 2020, Page Six reported that "The View" developed an "unhealthy environment" and that tensions were high during filming due to McCain's opposing beliefs and overall behavior. McCain ultimately exited the show in July 2021, according to USA Today, after a tumultuous four year journey on the ABC series. Now, over a year after McCain's infamous exit, Goldberg is opening up about how she really feels about the former host.