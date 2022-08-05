Meghan McCain Reveals Which The View Co-Host Is To Blame For Her Exit

Some people know Meghan McCain for being the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, while others know her for some of her fiery feuds on "The View." Either way, most know she's not afraid to speak her mind. McCain joined the cast of "The View" in 2017. But, like some others in the rotating door of co-hosts, she only lasted for four years before ultimately leaving the series, per Parade. McCain made her exit announcement on-air in 2021, telling the audience she just wanted to "rip the band-aid off," per ABC News. "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends," she confessed.

Since leaving the series, McCain has not been shy about sharing her displeasure. In an interview with Variety, she claimed her time on the show was "toxic" and an overall poor experience. "I feel like everybody knows that. You can watch the show and see that it's unhinged and disorganized and rowdy," McCain shared. "For me personally, it felt extremely isolating because of my political ideology. I was the only conservative on the show." She also noted she felt like she had "post-traumatic stress" from her feuds with former President Donald Trump.

Producers at "The View" finally found McCain's replacements, but that still doesn't stop the outspoken star from lashing out against her former employer.