Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Take Their Feud To A New Frontier

Meghan McCain has made it no secret that when it comes to "The View" that chapter in her life is one that she never wants to go back to again. In fact, McCain recently set the record straight on her exit from "The View" by admitting that it was hard for her to be the lone pundit on the panel with an opposing — and generally conservative — opinion. In her book "Bad Republican" (via Variety) she wrote, "As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving." That said, McCain has also said that she doesn't feel "anything negative" towards the daytime talk show.

Even though Joy Behar did sing some praises for McCain following her announcement that she was departing from the show back during the summer of 2021, saying, "We take a lot of hits on this show and we stick to our points of view. You have done that brilliantly for four years," it seems like the two women are feuding once again. This time around though they seem to be exchanging jabs on a totally different platform than "The View" — and, no, it's still not pretty.