Meghan McCain Has Strong Opinion On Whoopi Goldberg's Hypothetical Firing From The View
Open mouth, insert foot. Television personality Whoopi Goldberg has promptly landed herself in hot water after she made a controversial claim about the Holocaust. As reported by Page Six, Whoopi claimed on the January 31 episode of ABC's "The View" that the Holocaust was "not about race" as both groups of people were white. As one can imagine the backlash was swift and the following day Whoopi issued an on-air apology. "Yesterday on the show I misspoke," Goldberg began. "[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."
Later that same evening, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced that Whoopi Goldberg had been temporarily suspended. "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," Godwin told staff, per The Hollywood Reporter. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities," she continued. "These decisions are never easy, but necessary. Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi's comments do not align with those values."
Alas, one former "The View" co-host has some strong opinions regarding Goldberg's standing at "The View."
Meghan McCain believes Whoopi Goldberg is 'untouchable'
Conservative columnist Meghan McCain believes that Whoopi Goldberg is untouchable at "The View."
In true Meghan McCain fashion, the political pundit took to her Daily Mail column to express her displeasure with the way in which Goldberg had been disciplined for her controversial on-air comment. "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of 'The View' and a pop culture icon," she penned. "But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic."
As you may recall, McCain and Goldberg share a tumultuous history. Case in point: the June 17, 2021 episode of "The View" when the two co-hosts sparred back and forth before ending with a stalemate wherein they both declared that they didn't care what the other one had to say. YIKES.