Does Meghan McCain Miss The View?
Meghan McCain is embarking on her new life after leaving her co-host spot on ABC's "The View," and she's revealing how she really feels about her old job. The former talk-show host sat down with her new employer, the Daily Mail, and she opened up about life after "The View" and how the show shaped her public perception. "People really love fighting with me and I've come to terms with the fact that people love me and love to hate me," said McCain to the outlet. "I really have gotten to a place where I'm comfortable with that."
McCain first announced her departure from "The View" in July, citing her desire to raise her daughter in Washington D.C. rather than to return to filming in New York City. "I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn't want to leave," admitted the TV star. "I left New York during the pandemic and I had sort of had an existential crisis when my dad [John McCain] died. I got really scared and I just really started thinking about life and what I wanted."
As the former "The View" host gets the life she wanted, McCain is reminiscing on her time at "The View" and how she really feels about the show.
Meghan McCain doesn't "feel anything negative" toward The View
Meghan McCain is settling into her new life as a columnist for the Daily Mail, living with her new baby in Washington, D.C. But before the celeb begins sharing her controversial opinions via the web, McCain told the outlet she doesn't miss "The View."
"After 'The View,' like post-'View,' I really want to do things that I think are meaningful and impactful and make me happy," said McCain. "I just didn't feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me. And it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don't miss it at all."
The former talk show host continued by looking back on how she left the ABC talk show at her own will. "I felt like I was really happy to do it on my own terms because a lot of people get fired from that show," admitted McCain. "'The View' was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don't feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like I'm such a gambler."