Does Meghan McCain Miss The View?

Meghan McCain is embarking on her new life after leaving her co-host spot on ABC's "The View," and she's revealing how she really feels about her old job. The former talk-show host sat down with her new employer, the Daily Mail, and she opened up about life after "The View" and how the show shaped her public perception. "People really love fighting with me and I've come to terms with the fact that people love me and love to hate me," said McCain to the outlet. "I really have gotten to a place where I'm comfortable with that."

McCain first announced her departure from "The View" in July, citing her desire to raise her daughter in Washington D.C. rather than to return to filming in New York City. "I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn't want to leave," admitted the TV star. "I left New York during the pandemic and I had sort of had an existential crisis when my dad [John McCain] died. I got really scared and I just really started thinking about life and what I wanted."

As the former "The View" host gets the life she wanted, McCain is reminiscing on her time at "The View" and how she really feels about the show.