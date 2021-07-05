The Truth About Meghan McCain's Relationship With Her The View Co-Stars After Quitting

What's really going on between Meghan McCain and her soon-to-be former co-stars on "The View" since she announced on July 1 that she would be quitting the show? McCain dropped the bombshell during an on-air monologue, mere hours after Daily Mail first reported she was leaving and claimed her co-hosts were not made aware of her departure.

Speaking on the show, McCain explained her decision to leave was driven by her desire to spend more time in Washington, D.C. with her family instead of New York, where the show films. She also noted that she'd taken a lot of time to think about things, calling it "not an easy decision."

A Page Six insider then claimed that McCain's departure from the long-running daytime talk show was supposedly a long time coming. A source told the outlet that the outspoken star had supposedly "been wanting to get out" for a while before things became final and had apparently "been miserable since she started." The star joined the show in 2017 and appeared on four seasons.

As fans will know, McCain has repeatedly butted heads with her co-stars – including current panelists, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines — over the years, and now the latter is revealing where McCain really stands with her co-stars after announcing her departure.